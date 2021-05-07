Lights, camera, action! 85-acre film studio proposed for Whitehaven

BLP Film Studios promises good paying jobs using Memphis talent to work in a state-of-the-art studio.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis may be about to make a mark in film production on the national stage. A company called BLP Film Studios is in the first stages of building an 85-acre film studio in Whitehaven at Elvis Presely and Holmes Road, according to an application to the Land Use Control Board.

The scope of the project is a full fledged production studio including sound stages for film and tv, a commissary, post production suites, a music recording studio, an executive office building, a storage warehouse for sets, a hotel, housing for out-of-town crews and private housing for production company staff, and a special events center. Larry Robinson is behind the project and says Memphis is ripe for this.

“Memphis is probably the hottest place on the earth right now if you think about it. Rap music. Killing the game. You got Money Bag Yo, Yo Gotti. Then you turn around and the fashion game, you got Brandis Henderson with Harlem Fashion Row. You got Rich Fresh doing his thing. Then you start talking about storytelling,” Robinson said.