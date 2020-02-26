Amazon invests another $1.8 million for Raleigh project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Amazon has bought more land for its planned $200 million warehouse in Raleigh. According to the Shelby County Register...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Amazon has bought more land for its planned $200 million warehouse in Raleigh.

According to the Shelby County Register of Deeds, on February 21, Amazon.com services LLC. spent $1.8 million for about 65 additional acres surrounding the 90 acres it bought in November of 2019 on New Allen Road.

Construction has already started on the site. A groundbreaking with city and state leaders was held in January.