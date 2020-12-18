County at heart of Local 24 News' "The Mule Train" documentary to get a new grocery store

In the documentary, we discovered the entire Mississippi county of Quitman is a food desert.

MARKS, Miss — Some local good news: Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has an update to our online documentary, The Mule Train.

In the documentary, we discovered the entire Mississippi county of Quitman is a food desert. There is not a grocery store in the entire county, and residents must drive or catch a ride one hour one way to buy groceries.

Well, we are happy to report, the Healthy Food Financing Initiative has awarded a $200,000 grant to the county to help them open a grocery store. The Healthy Food Financing Initiative aims to improve access to healthy foods in underserved areas and to revitalize low-income communities.

With the grant, the Quitman County Board of Supervisors is collaborating with the City of Marks and Jeffcoat's Family Market, an independent grocer, to reopen a full-service grocery store in Marks, Mississippi.

The grant will help Jeffcoat's Family Market renovate the old supermarket site acquired from the City of Marks. And a partnership with a Mississippi Delta Council food hub will supply local produce to the store.

We'll keep you updated on when the grocery store opens for our neighbors down in Marks.

