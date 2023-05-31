Memphis-based FedEx reaches tentative agreement with pilots' union

The agreement must still be finalized, and the terms are not yet being released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has reached a tentative agreement with its pilots’ union, according to the company and the union.

The Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) said it reached the amended collective bargaining agreement with the Memphis-based global shipping giant Tuesday, May 30, about two years after negotiations first began.

ALPA said the pilots last signed a contract in 2015, and negotiations began in May 2021, with the talks going into mediation with the National Mediation Board in November 2022.

The agreement must still be finalized, and the terms are not yet being released. ALPA said the terms must first be reviewed and approved by the FedEx Master Executive Council (MEC). If approved, the pilots will then hold a ratification vote.

“For more than two years, our pilots have demonstrated their unwavering support of our Negotiating Committee, and just two weeks ago voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC), in a news release. “This tentative agreement represents the culmination of a tremendous effort, and would not have been possible without the solidarity, patience, and determination of every FedEx pilot.”