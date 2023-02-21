Memphis-based FedEx provides shipping help for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

FedEx leaders said the shipping giant has committed more than $1 million worth of ‘in-kind shipping’ to relief efforts so far.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is helping the survivors and victims of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria by helping to ship relief supplies to the area.

FedEx leaders said the shipping giant has committed more than $1 million worth of ‘in-kind shipping’ to relief efforts so far, including five FedEx MD-11 charters from Dubai and UAE to Istanbul, Turkey this week.

They said the flights included about 230 metric tons of supplies, including blankets, tents, baby items, hygiene kits, and more from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

FedEx said the shipping help is in addition to $100,000 it donated Feb. 8 to Red Cross aid efforts in Turkey and Syria. That same day, FedEx said it delivered humanitarian supplies from Istanbul’s airport to Malatya, Turkey. On Feb. 13, the company helped GlobalMedic deliver water purification units to the impacted areas. They said they have also shipped deployable kitchens and supplies for food relief efforts.