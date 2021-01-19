Memphis Mayor announces new job partnership with Kroger

Mayor Strickland said Kroger has agreed to offer job opportunities for those who complete the Manhood University or Women Offering Women Support programs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday a new partnership with Kroger Delta Division Distribution Center to help those who go through Manhood University or Women Offering Women Support programs.

Strickland said Kroger has agreed to offer job opportunities for those who complete either program.

“In a time when good paying jobs are hard to come by for people with good credentials, imagine how difficult it must be for someone not so fortunate,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Kroger has been such a great partner with us on so many other occasions, and I’m so excited about this new opportunity to help our Manhood and WOWS participants who have taken the time to better their lives.”

According to the city, “Manhood University and WOWS were both created to help build character, improve communication, and strengthen leadership skills for men and women in Memphis. These programs are implemented by the Office of Community Affairs and the faith-based community partners, and the course is facilitated by participating churches and held at their individual locations.”

“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit and providing careers with benefits is a great way to live our purpose. We are proud to step up to offer individuals a second chance to help provide for themselves and their families,” Victor Smith, president of Kroger Delta Division said.

New sessions for both Manhood University or Women Offering Women Support start February 9. To register for Manhood University, go here. To register for WOWS, go here.