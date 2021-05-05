Memphis restaurants and bars applying quickly for help through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Applications are now open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 200,000 restaurants and bars nationwide are hoping for some of the almost $27 billion set aside for them through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. A top priority for the Biden Administration will be the 96,000 restaurants, who have already applied, owned by women, minorities, or veterans.

Cupcake Cutie owner Robert Clayton said the pandemic has been rough financially, but he is thankful he has been able to stay open. He said a grant to help further his business would be the icing on the cake.

"Right now the fear with customers not wanting to get out of the house that extra revenue most definitely helps give us the opportunity to advertise to customers so they know 'hey we are here come on and see us,'" Clayton said.

As a minority business owner, Clayton's bakery will be among those prioritized by this latest federal program. He said it's great that businesses, like his, will have a chance to stay in the neighborhoods they enjoy serving.

"They contribute to the community," Clayton said. "A lot of minority-owned businesses that grew up in the community and want to open up a new something in the community."

Some Memphis businesses, like Cupcake Cutie Etc., are quickly applying for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.



The SBA says it will prioritize women, veteran and minority owned businesses.



He successfully received grant money through the city and county, but not so far at the federal level. He had hoped to receive a PPP loan through the Small Business Association early on in the pandemic.

"I keep getting the same email ‘we’re processing it,’" Clayton said.

Now, he has his hopes set that this time will be different.