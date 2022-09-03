Fired Memphis Starbucks employees rally outside store

The workers said they were let go after they tried to unionize the store. They're fighting for better wages and benefits in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been one month since the 'Memphis 7' were fired from the Starbucks store near the Poplar Plaza Shopping Center.

The workers said they were let go after they tried to unionize the store. It's one of seven stores nationwide that filed for union elections in December in hopes of what the labor union called "equal partners of their rights".

The 'Memphis 7' are fighting for better wages and benefits in the Mid-South.

Civil rights leader Rev. William Barber joined the group on the picket lines on Wednesday.

"This union would fight these young folk who want to work, who want to contribute to society, who have not one time complained about working," Barber said. "What they're complaining about is working conditions and the lack of the kind of pay that would respect their humanity, respect their rights - their constitutional rights for justice, respect their labor rights and so that they can work and live."

The sudden firing of the seven union-organizing employees sparked outrage among union supporters and activist groups across the U.S.

For its part, Starbucks said the workers weren't fired for trying to unionize, but for allowing non-employees inside the store after hours, including behind the counter.