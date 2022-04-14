x
Get ready to tee up: TopGolf location approved for Memphis

The TopGolf will be located at South Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road in southeast Memphis near the border with Germantown.
A rendering of the front entrance to the proposed TopGolf location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After lots of speculation, a location for a TopGolf in Memphis has been approved by the Land Use Control Board.

While rumors of a TopGolf for Shelby County have been reported, it became official Thursday when representatives appeared before the Land Use Control Board meeting.  

According to the report on the development, the TopGolf will be located at South Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road in southeast Memphis near the border with Germantown. The area is a portion of a mixed-use development in the area.

Discussions centered on the size and height of the sign for TopGolf facility.

“We’ve been looking a long time to bring TopGolf to the city of Memphis and the greater area in Shelby County, and we feel we have a very good solution here to achieve that,” said Todd Waldo, Director of Real Estate for TopGolf.

Waldo told the board they expect to create about 300 jobs alone with TopGolf, and $1 million in annual tax revenue.

Topgolf is known for catering to skilled golfers as well as people who've never golfed before. They have massive driving ranges, multi-story golf tees in climate-controlled bays and even microchipped balls that score themselves. They often feature league competitions, lots of food and drinks and family activities.

The Memphis franchise will be their fourth location in Tennessee. TopGolf currently franchises in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.

A rendering of the front entrance to the proposed TopGolf location in Memphis

