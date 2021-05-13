Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare names Robin Womeodu, MD, as new Chief Academic Officer

Womeodu has served on MLH’s COVID Response Team and led Methodist University Hospital’s internal vaccination efforts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Robin Womeodu, MD, senior vice president and chief academic officer to lead the healthcare system’s office of Medical Education and Academic Affairs. She will strengthen academic partnerships, as well as medical student, residency and fellowship programs. Womeodu currently serves as chief medical officer for Methodist University Hospital.

“Dr. Womeodu has served as University’s chief medical officer for almost two decades,” said Kathleen Forbes, MD, executive vice president of MLH’s Academic Group. “With her experience in strategically identifying and facilitating collaboration opportunities between clinical and non-clinical teams, she is perfectly suited for this role. Her efforts to inspire innovation enhance every level of patient care.”

With a focus on delivering the highest quality of care to our patients, Womeodu will collaborate with institutions of higher learning and community stakeholders to develop and implement strategic educational plans to foster learning opportunities in a variety of medical professional disciplines, including physicians. She also will lead system-wide research initiatives, including clinical trials.

Womeodu also will oversee the organization’s collaboration with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, the University of Memphis and Meharry Medical College to expand statewide education, training and research opportunities for medical trainees including medical students and residents.

“Now, more than ever, we must position future physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals to be innovative in how to best meet the needs of the diverse patients we are so privileged to serve. This includes preparing the next generation of physicians to serve in underserved communities,” said Forbes.

Since joining MLH in 2005, Womeodu has led efforts to reach top decile compliance in quality and safety improvements. She also implemented interdisciplinary stroke teams representing case management, pharmacy, nutrition and rehabilitation to decrease the length of hospital inpatient stays and improve patient outcomes. Womeodu also advises Methodist’s Congregational Health Network and supports community outreach efforts to provide chronic disease management to residents in the high-risk 38109 zip code.

Womeodu has served on MLH’s COVID Response Team and led Methodist University Hospital’s internal vaccination efforts, which helped MLH administer about 35,000 doses to employees, healthcare providers and community members.

Womeodu holds a Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey and medical degree from Washington University Medical School in St. Louis. She joined the University of Tennessee Medical School faculty in 1988, after completing a National Health Service commitment. Womeodu is past chair of the Memphis and Shelby County Regional Health Council, a collaborative group of public-private partnerships focused on prioritizing local health concerns and developing and supporting strategically focused solutions. She is a board certified internist and fellow in the American College of Physicians - American Society of Internal Medicine.