Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare names Wayne Lipson, MD, as new Chief Medical Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that Wayne Lipson, MD, has been named the new senior vice president and chief medical officer for the system.

Lipson comes from Baptist Health in Kentucky, where he served as lead physician executive for the system’s West Region and chief medical officer for their 410-bed regional academic acute care hospital.

“Dr. Lipson is the perfect choice to lead quality and safety initiatives across our comprehensive healthcare system, which includes our primary care and specialty practice areas,” said Kathleen Forbes, MD, executive vice president of MLH’s academic hospitals, which include Methodist University Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospitals. “He understands the evolution of healthcare with his more than 20 years’ experience in the field, and will apply that insight as we further our commitment to delivering exceptional, evidence-based and patient-centered care to all those we are privileged to serve.”

Lipson is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon. He earned both a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He earned his medical degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and completed general and thoracic surgery residencies at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He also earned an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.