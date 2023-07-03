Mid-South banking leader Ron Terry has died at age 92

Ron Terry is probably best known for taking First Tennessee Bank, now First Horizon, from Memphis to statewide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A leader in the Memphis community quietly passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at 92-years-old.

Ron Terry is probably best known for taking First Tennessee Bank, now First Horizon, from Memphis to statewide. He began at the bank in 1957 and became CEO and Chairman in 1973.

He also became nationally known for his banking expertise, even discussing the banking industry with President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Colleagues said Terry was sought after in the national banking arena, but he always found time to say "yes" to local business, civic, and charitable causes.

His visitation is Friday, March 10, 2023, at noon at Memorial Park Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Ave, with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m.