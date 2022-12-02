Mid-South politicians pen open letter to Starbucks in support of fired employees

The letter said that if the union organizing played even a partial role in the firings, it would violate the National Labor Relations Act.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city and Shelby County leaders are putting pen to paper to stand up for local Starbucks employees.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and some state senators, Shelby County commissioners, Memphis City council members, and other politicians signed an open letter to Starbucks.

In it, they criticized the company for firing seven Memphis employees who were reportedly organizing a union. The group called the firings disturbing and suspicious.

The letter said that if the union organizing played even a partial role in the firings, it would violate the National Labor Relations Act.