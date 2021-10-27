Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves visits Olive Branch for Voyant Beauty expansion

Voyant Beauty expects to complete the expansion project and fill new positions by June 2023.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Olive Branch Wednesday to celebrate Voyant Beauty's expansion.

The manufacturer supplies beauty and personal care products. The company announced it will create 80 new jobs, and retain 57 existing jobs, after a $13.17 million corporate investment which will increase its capacity in Olive Branch.

"I am proud of these local leaders, the community that they have created, and we are building on our successes and I couldn't be prouder,” said Reeves at the ceremony.