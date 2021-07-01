Mississippi legalizes home delivery of alcohol

A bill signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves allows home delivery of wine, beer, and liquor, with some restrictions.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Starting this summer, Mississippi will allow home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package stores or retailers.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135 last week. It will become law July 1. Buyers will have to prove they are at least 21 and delivery people will have to be at least that old. Deliveries cannot be made to any person who “appears intoxicated.” Deliveries also cannot be made to dry counties or cities.

The bill specifies that alcohol may only be delivered within 30 miles of the store selling it.

In Arkansas, alcohol can only be delivered from a retail liquor store, a micro-brewery restaurant, or a small brewery. Customers need to be 21, at a private residence, and in a wet county during normal store operating times to have alcohol delivered. On top of those requirements, alcohol can only be delivered by an employee of one of those three places. No third party delivery is allowed.