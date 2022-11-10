x
Business

MLGW delays vote on whether to keep getting power from TVA

If the MLGW board votes to stay with TVA, it would then require city council approval.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said a decision on whether to stay with the Tennessee Valley Authority as a power supplier has been delayed.

MLGW said Thursday a vote originally scheduled to Nov. 16, 2022, has been delayed “due to an appeal.” MLGW did not go into detail about the appeal, but said the vote would be reschedule once the appeals process is completed.

If the MLGW board votes to stay with TVA, it would then require city council approval.

MLGW is the TVA's largest customer, and TVA has supplied power to the Memphis area for more than 80 years.

