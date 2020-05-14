More than 29,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for week ending May 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 29,308 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 9, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 4,025 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.
Tennessee officials released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 8 weeks:
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
Weekly job losses are expected to slow down across the U.S. as businesses slowly reopen in several states and legislation is passed to stimulate the economy. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession Wednesday.
Powell said that the longterm economic damage from the coronavirus can make recovery weaker and slower than expected, as employees lose connections to the job market.
“Deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy,” Powell said in his remarks before holding an online discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.