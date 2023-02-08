New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis

The Greater Memphis Chamber said the jobs at MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC will have an average wage plus benefits of $47,000 per year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis.

The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus benefits of $47,000 per year.

The plant, the first in the U.S. for MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC, will be located at 4129R Outland Rd., near Lamar and East Raines Rd. The company is a subsidiary of Portugal-based MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is owned by Portugal-based Metalogalva Group in partnership with Brazil-based Soufer Group.

The groups said the Memphis plant will allow MSS Steel Tubes to better serve its U.S. customer base of solar panel manufacturers. The company uses an induction welding process to turn flat steel into tubing which can be used in numerous ways, including as support structures for solar panels.

“We are thrilled to open this new plant in Memphis subject to approval of local programs,” said Margarida Caetano, CFO of Metalogalva. “Our business is heavily reliant on quick, affordable, and reliable transportation, and no city fit our needs better than Memphis. This region is a destination of choice for manufacturers, and we’re excited to become part of the fabric of this community.”

“Thank you to MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC for making this significant investment in Memphis," said Ted Townsend, president & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. "The Greater Memphis region continues to be a juggernaut of steel production, and we expect more manufacturing projects to choose Memphis as we build up our innovation economy and establish the Digital Delta as a global hub of inclusive jobs and advanced industries.”

“We’re so happy to welcome MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC to Memphis. Bringing good jobs to our community is always a top priority, and with this announcement, that’s exactly what we’re doing. Thank you to MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC and their team for this investment in Memphis,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

“I celebrate this news of another large economic investment coming to Memphis and Shelby County. We are on a roll, and this is another piece of great news for our local economy,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

“Our strong business climate and unmatched workforce make Tennessee the ideal place for global manufacturers like MSS Steel Tubes to thrive. I thank this company for its commitment to job creation across Memphis and look forward to this company’s continued success,” said Gov. Bill Lee.