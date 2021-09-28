New Tennessee College of Applied Technology will provide training for workers for new Ford facility

Gov. Lee said a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT, will provide customized training with Ford and SK Innovation for the "Blue Oval City" campus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During Tuesday’s announcement of the new Ford manufacturing facility for the Memphis Regional Megasite, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also announced a new partnership to help prepare more skilled workers for Ford.

Gov. Lee said a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT, will provide customized training with Ford and SK Innovation.

“Leading companies select Tennessee because of our skilled workforce,” said Gov. Lee. “This unique partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will enable Tennesseans to skill up and meet the specific employment demands of Blue Oval City. Tennessee stands ready to provide a twenty-first century workforce.”

Lee said the training will focus on electric vehicle manufacturing and repair, with concentrations on mechatronics engineering and automechanics.

“Technical Colleges are an integral part of Tennessee’s workforce development strategy. Through technical education, skills gaps are closed and opportunities for good jobs are opened,” said Commissioner Jeff McCord with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Ford and SK Innovation said they invest $5.6 billion to build a 3,600-acre mega campus called Blue Oval City on the Memphis Regional Megasite. Production of next generation all-electric F-Series trucks will begin in 2025. They said the project will create 5,800 new jobs in West Tennessee.

"Thanks to the Governor and the legislature, this center will allow us to continue and enhance our mission of student success and #workforcedevelopment.” Chancellor Flora Tydings https://t.co/zAbbU1ikFa #tnhighered #BlueOvalCity #workforce #builttcattough — College System of TN (@CollegeSystemTN) September 28, 2021