New trade school offers hands-on HVAC training in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new trade school is opening in Southaven, Mississippi, intended to keep good HVAC jobs in the Mid-South.

The Temperature Control Institute on Goodman Road East is an industry-recognized hands-on training lab. It offers students the chance to develop skills and become HVAC or commercial refrigeration technicians.

Owner Edmund York said he takes pride that the business works with ex-offenders who could use new training upon their release.

"We have so many who have fallen by the wayside, who have made mistakes, and by those mistakes they are being judged for the rest of their lives and I don't think that's fair,” said York.