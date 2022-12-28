Oak Court Mall to go up for auction at the end of the month

A foreclosure notice posted Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, set the auction for the mall property for Dec. 28, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall in East Memphis is going up for auction after a notice of foreclosure.

The mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy in July 2021, and emerged from bankruptcy in October that same year.

The foreclosure notice for Dec. 6, 2022, announced the pending sale of the mall at 4465 Poplar Avenue.

The auction is set for Dec. 28, 2022, at noon at the Shelby County Courthouse.

“This sale is subject to any and all unpaid taxes, and any other prior claims, liens, easements, set back lines, and restrictions,” according to the foreclosure notice.