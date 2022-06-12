Oak Court Mall auction rescheduled to Jan. 26

A foreclosure notice posted Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, set the auction for the mall property for Dec. 28, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall in East Memphis was set to go up for auction Wednesday, but that date was rescheduled to Jan. 26 at noon at the Shelby County courthouse

The mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy in July 2021, and emerged from bankruptcy in October that same year.

The foreclosure notice for Dec. 6, 2022, announced the pending sale of the mall at 4465 Poplar Avenue.

Asif Nansiyani, the owner of Pro Image Sports inside the mall said he’s been in the business for ten years, and he's hopeful everything will work out. While moving the business to solely online is an option, he said he profits most from customers being able to come in person.

“There is tons of customers who like to come to the mall, try them on and stuff. They like to feel the product and I think it’d be a sad thing if we have to close down or something for some reason,” Nansiyani said. “So, hopefully someone comes up with a better idea or does something to do some better for Memphis.”

In his final stretch of hope before the auction, he asked the community to shop local.

“I just wanna tell Memphis people to come and shop small business. Help us out so we don’t go anywhere,” Nansiyani said. “We need your support. I understand online is more comfortable but still a lot of people's jobs rely on this.”

“This sale is subject to any and all unpaid taxes, and any other prior claims, liens, easements, set back lines, and restrictions,” according to the foreclosure notice.

According to the Shelby County Property Assessor’s Office, the mall includes four parcels of land, which combined are appraised at more than $23,226,000.