Pilots for Memphis-based FedEx hold informational picket on Wall Street

This all comes as FedEx also announced it would combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pilots for Memphis-based FedEx took to Wall Street Wednesday morning for an informational picket as the company hosted an investor event at the New York Stock Exchange.

According to the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), the pilots are still negotiating with management for new contracts, which have been ongoing since May 2021. The union said the pilots want contracts that “reflects their contributions to the company’s structural goals.”

“It’s extremely disappointing that negotiations remain open. We want to reach a fair deal with management, but it must be one that recognizes the value we bring to FedEx every day,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council.

In response to Wednesday’s picket, FedEx issued the following statement to ABC24, “FedEx continues to negotiate for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with our pilots under the supervision of the National Mediation Board and is committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to our pilots, our other team members, and all FedEx stakeholders. We are confident we can reach a comprehensive agreement while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our customers. Informational picketing is a common occurrence during negotiations and does not impact our service.”

ALPA said leadership among the FedEx pilots authorized the union to call for a strike authorization vote of negotiations don’t turn around.

For a strike to happen, the following must happen, according to ALPA:

Negotiations break down and federal government authorizes a walkout after required procedures of Railway Labor Act are exhausted

National Mediation Board release two sides from mediation.

After a 30-day cooling-off period, both parties could exercise self-help — including a strike by the union or a lockout by management.