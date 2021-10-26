Prospero Health bringing more jobs and headquarters to downtown Memphis

Prospero Health announced Tuesday it would relocate and expand in a new downtown office on South B.B. King Boulevard and add 530 jobs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More jobs are coming to the Mid-South and will be headquartered in downtown Memphis.

Home-based medical care company Prospero Health announced Tuesday it would relocate and expand in a new downtown office on South B.B. King Boulevard.

The company also promised to add 530 new jobs over the next five years. That's more than double the company's original jobs commitment it made in 2019.

"For us, what we've experienced in Memphis has been just an incredible period of growth. The talent that we found has met our needs so greatly,” said Michael Scarbrough, Prospero Health President and CEO. “And as we've had an opportunity to grow, we just felt the opportunity to continue to build our presence here and support the patients we serve all around the country."

Prospero workers will be moved in sometime in January, and the company's goal is to be officially transitioned to their larger downtown space sometime in the spring.