QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location

Once construction starts, QuikTrip stores typically go up in less than a year.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location.

According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd.

"This is a big announcement for our community," said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. "We are thrilled that they are continuing our winning streak and are coming to West Memphis."

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based gas station and convenience store chain is known for its food, with QT Kitchens offering made-to-order pizza, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, wraps, and flatbreads, as well as ice cream, milkshakes, and specialty coffee drinks.

The chain has two locations in Arkansas in Little Rock and North Little Rock.