Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way.

RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates a fleet of 100 commercial trucks, and is expected to grow by 15% this year. The company said it also plans to add parking capacity for more than 350 commercial trailers.

The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) board approved tax abatements in 2020 to help redevelop the area. RDX said it surpassed its commitment to EDGE by creating 16 new jobs, and it plans to add 15 to 20 more over the next two years.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 11 years, and we look forward to continuing to grow and create new career opportunities here in Memphis,” said RDX President Roumen Denkov in a news release. “Entrepreneurs want to be in a city that is centrally located and that welcomes businesses with open arms, but they also want to have a positive impact. That’s why we’re choosing to invest in Memphis.”

"Ask RDX founders why they’re in Memphis and they'll tell you: location, location, location,” said Ted Townsend, chief economic development officer and incoming president & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. “Memphis has the nation's busiest cargo airport, third busiest trucking corridor, fifth largest inland port, and is one of just three cities that have five Class I railroads. We can reach 90% of the world's GDP within 72 hours. We are known as the global logistics leader for a reason, and we're excited RDX is part of this movement."