Ready… set… shop! Find bargains at the 19th Annual Germantown Sidewalk Sale

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Do you know anyone who doesn’t like sales? Whether you do or not, the Memphis suburb of Germantown invites you to save money this weekend.

Just in time for back-to-school savings, the 19th Annual Germantown Sidewalk Sale runs Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. This year’s event is sponsored by the City of Germantown and the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce. Businesses in all nine of Germantown’s shopping centers are participating, which will have posters in their windows to let you know they are offering deals.