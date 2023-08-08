RedDOT Corporation expanding Memphis operations, bringing 50 new jobs

The company said it is investing $18 million into expanding operations at its President Island location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A mobile HVAC company is expanding operations in Memphis, promising 50 new jobs in the process.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development announced on Aug. 8, 2023, that RedDOT Corporation is investing $18 million into expanding operations in the city.

The company plans to add about 175,000 square feet of space to its current manufacturing and distribution center on President’s Island. 50 new jobs will be added, which brings its total number of employees in Memphis to nearly 100, according to the company

RedDot makes mobile HVAC units and components for commercial and military vehicles.

“RedDOT’s decision to expand operations in Shelby County shows how valuable our skilled workforce is to the entire nation,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “These are good jobs with opportunities for advancement and skill development in a market that is expected to grow over time.”

“The expansion of RedDOT is further proof that the city and state are growing jobs and full of opportunity,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “We’re so thankful they chose to do it here and excited about the new opportunities this will bring to our community.”

“We thank RedDOT for its $18 million investment in Tennessee and creation of 50 new jobs. I know the company will continue to experience great success in Memphis, and I look forward to the positive impact this project will have on the residents of Shelby County,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter in a news release.