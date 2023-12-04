Republic Services workers strike in Memphis and Millington after death of co-worker at landfill

Teamsters Local 667 said the protest is over what they say are unfair labor practices and the recent death of a co-worker.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teamsters Local 667 said Republic Services workers went on strike in both Memphis and Millington over what they say are unfair labor practices and the recent death of a co-worker.

Memphis Police said about 11:30 a.m. March 30, 2023, a pedestrian was struck and killed at the Shelby County Landfill in the 5400 block of Malone Road. MPD said they found a woman dead at the scene. Investigators have not released any other information on what happened.

The Teamsters union said about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, workers with Republic Services walked off the job in protest.

“It’s almost unbelievable that Republic Services would demand workers surrender their safety bonus just days after a worker was killed at the Landfill,” said James Jones, President of Teamsters Local 667, in a news release.

We have reached out to Republic Services for a response to the protest and accusations.