Republic Services workers strike in Memphis and Millington after death of co-worker at landfill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teamsters Local 667 said Republic Services workers went on strike in both Memphis and Millington over what they say are unfair labor practices and the recent death of a co-worker.
Memphis Police said about 11:30 a.m. March 30, 2023, a pedestrian was struck and killed at the Shelby County Landfill in the 5400 block of Malone Road. MPD said they found a woman dead at the scene. Investigators have not released any other information on what happened.
The Teamsters union said about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, workers with Republic Services walked off the job in protest.
“It’s almost unbelievable that Republic Services would demand workers surrender their safety bonus just days after a worker was killed at the Landfill,” said James Jones, President of Teamsters Local 667, in a news release.
We have reached out to Republic Services for a response to the protest and accusations.
The Teamsters said the strike is taking place almost 55 years to the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis while supporting striking sanitation workers in 1968, which happened after two workers were killed on the job.