Sarah Huckabee Sanders, husband launching nonprofit to help struggling Arkansas businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, are launching a new nonprofit to help struggling state businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

As small businesses in Arkansas experience the impact of the pandemic, many struggle to keep their doors open and jobs intact.

To help, Sanders and her husband created the nonprofit called Arkansas 30 Day Fund that provides forgivable loans for Arkansas- based small businesses.

According to their website, the forgivable loan is intended to provide immediate financial assistance to meet payroll, preserve healthcare coverage for employees, and save jobs while they await recently approved federal and state funding.

The Fund’s goal is to help save as many Arkansas jobs as possible while small businesses await recently approved federal and state funding.

Arkansas businesses that qualify for assistance from the Fund are:

Small businesses that employ three to 30 people;

Based in Arkansas and have been operating for at least one year;

Owned and operated by an Arkansas resident.