Here's how to sign up for Saturday's small business conference at Graceland

The conference, hosted by Access Granted, is designed to give small business owners the tools and information they need for success.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There’s a conference specifically for small business coming to Memphis.

The "Access Granted: Freedom, Flexibility, and Pathways to Funding” conference plans to arm entrepreneurs in the Bluff city with the knowledge and resources to access the funding they need to sustain and grow their businesses.

Capital consultant Seneca Dunmore says the pandemic has created a ton of new business owners, but now there are just as many people having to shut down due to a lack of capital. Dunmore says she found many people didn’t even know how to access alternative options for funding and growth which is why she started this conference.

“There has been tons of money funneled into the economy the last couple of years to offset the effects of Covid-19. The only problem with that is a lot of that money isn’t being allocated to communities of color. It’s not reaching communities of color,” Dunmore said.

Scheduled for Friday, May 21, enterprising business owners and entrepreneurs can show up to the Graceland Guest House they can expect to learn from industry experts about the process of creating wealth.

“This conference will help you understand what systems you need, give you the resources to put them in place, and then give you the opportunity to have access to the resources,” Vice President and Community Development Manager for Regions Bank Williams Brack said.