Shelby County small businesses hope for strong holiday sales after months of COVID-19 uncertainty

Smaller retailers locally mix in-person, delivery and online sales Black Friday and beyond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "Chains will survive, small businesses will not, if you don't support us," Nine01 II Five04 co-owner Stephanie Mills said.

For many Mid-South small businesses, it's a Black Friday like no other in recent memory, following months of COVID-19 concerns.

"We didn't really get any bailouts, so we are just doing everything we can to stay open," Mills said, who co-owns a boutique in Memphis' Edge District.

"In our store, we support local artists and independent designers, so when you are shopping with us you are actually helping more than one small business," Mills said.

Across Shelby County, at TNC Sports in Bartlett, owner Mike Stramel reported steady business Black Friday.

Despite the pandemic, Stramel expects his business to grow 25% by year's end, enough to expand his business into a vacant property next door.

"We are old fashioned, we say, 'hi, how are you' to everyone who comes through the door, we thank them when we leave, you don't get that at big box retailers," Stramel said.

Across Shelby County this holiday season, small businesses are taking a different approach with online shopping and delivery; but one thing is constant, mostly all small businesses are getting the word out on on social media about their products and potential deals.

"Really working the Instagram and Facebook and hoping the locals come out," Mills said.

"Every year we run into customers who will not get their online orders in time, that's where we come in," Stramel said.

Some Black Friday shoppers conceded that COVID-19 still impacts how often they'll browse for products in person.