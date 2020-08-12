Shelby County's crackdown on unlawful businesses and parties could mean fines before closures

Shelby County Commissioners and Health Department fine tune penalizations for businesses and individuals ignoring restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The party in a tent outside Love nightclub in Hickory Hill a week ago sparked outrage in the community.

It raised questions leaving Shelby County leaders trying to figure out how and who would have shut the party down.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter of the Shelby County Health Department says businesses could be fined instead of shut down for blatant violations of COVID-19 restrictions and if you go to a event without a mask you could be slapped with a civil fine.

"We have intervened with staff, provided additional education and training and consult reminding them of calling me or David or Dr. Randolph if there is a need for closure," said Haushalter.

Haushalter told County Commissioners last week that in the case of the Love event, where social media video emerged of maskless party goers dancing in a tent with little to no social distancing, the health department knew about the party, but had no authority to shut it down.

The Health Department never gave official approval for the event because party organizers failed to present an official plan.

For those businesses putting in the work to meet health directives to stay in business there appear to be businesses ignoring those directives all together.

"We had employees go out to a facility this weekend where we had received previous complaints. Those team members were called racial slurs. Their was an individual who picked up a pool que and threatened one of the staff," said Haushalter.

By Monday, nine business were shutdown by the Shelby County Health Department for not one but several Health Directive 15 violations including: masks not worn, no social distancing, smoking inside, operating beyond restricted capacity and staying opened past 10 pm.

Businesses shut down by will have 14 days to submit a COVID-19 compliance plan to the health department and once approved they may reopen.