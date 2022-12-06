7th annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week set for March 6 - 12, 2022

28 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, which runs March 6 through 12 this year. Nine of those restaurants opened in 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area Black restaurant owners are getting ready for the 7th annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

“MBRW brings an opportunity for a much-needed focus on supporting black-owned businesses. We realize in order to generate long-term impact, it is critical to foster wide-scale, intentional support of these businesses year-round. Our office remains committed to supporting our locally-owned businesses and look forward to the impact of this week-long observance.” Marvell Mitchell, Director of the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance.

Featured restaurants include The Four Way, Plant Based Heat, The Genre, Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli, Curry N Jerk and Ball Hoggerz BBQ.

Davis said over the past six years, 89 restaurants have been featured, bringing in a total of $2,000,000 during the weekly sales. He said 275 jobs were created.

