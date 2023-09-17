'A chance to thrive' | Black entrepreneurs celebrated with 'Shop Black Fest' in Downtown Memphis

Traditional Black food, culture and wealth-building specifically for the Black community were highlights of a traveling event that made it's way to Downtown Memphis.

The "Shop Black Fest" celebrating Black entrepreneurs made it's way to Downtown Memphis the weekend of Sept. 17.

People got to shop and connect with different vendors at this festival, which also travels to Huntsville, St. Louis and Nashville.

The founder of the festival, Greg Westbrooke, said the event was organized to place a positive spotlight on Black-owned businesses.

"We're supporting Black-owned businesses — local and traveling from multiple different places," Westbrooke said. "We're just providing an opportunity for Black-owned bussineses to thrive and get their feet off the ground."

Westbrooke said businesses with different levels of experience were present at the festival.

"We've got a lot of brand new businesses and people who have been seasoned for a few years," Westbrooke said. "We're giving a chance for people to meet their customers and get some sales."