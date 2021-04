The Kraft Heinz Co. is partnering with The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice on the grant program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-area entrepreneurs can apply for a grant of up to $20,000 as part of an initiative by three national organizations to preserve the legacy of Black-owned restaurants.

