Binghampton cafe seeks to better the community through food

The café opened in the Binghampton area in 2019, and their mission is to nourish the community by providing living wage jobs, healthy food, and to serve as a gathering place that connects and inspires people.



Owner Kristin Tatum said, "We really want to be more than just a café. We want to be a business on a mission to improve all of the lives that we touch, starting with our own team, by paying a living wage, plus tips.



We also have a leadership model, where all of our team members have decision making power here at the café.



Nothing here is fried or made with junk. Everything here is freshly made and good for the body and soul."