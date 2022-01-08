Binghampton cafe seeks to better the community through food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspire Community Café was born out of a love for people, a passion for life-giving food and a thirst for justice.
The café opened in the Binghampton area in 2019, and their mission is to nourish the community by providing living wage jobs, healthy food, and to serve as a gathering place that connects and inspires people.
Owner Kristin Tatum said, "We really want to be more than just a café. We want to be a business on a mission to improve all of the lives that we touch, starting with our own team, by paying a living wage, plus tips.
We also have a leadership model, where all of our team members have decision making power here at the café.
Nothing here is fried or made with junk. Everything here is freshly made and good for the body and soul."
What you can expect from the cafe's menu is a selection of quinoa bowls, with the option for additions, quesadillas, and breakfast, such as Nutella toast and scrambles, served all day. Drink options range from smoothies to coffee and iced teas.
Inspire Community Cafe is located off of Sam Cooper Boulevard, at 510 Tillman, Suite #110, Memphis, TN 38112.
Their hours are Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they are closed on Sundays.
Inside Inspire Community Cafe
