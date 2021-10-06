Celtic Crossing owners plan new restaurant in east Memphis

DJ and Jamie Naylor said Bog & Barley is set to open in 2022 in the Regalia Shopping Center in the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of Celtic Crossing in Cooper-Young have a new venture planned for east Memphis.

DJ and Jamie Naylor said Wednesday Bog & Barley will open next spring in the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue at the Regalia Shopping Center.

“Celtic Crossing has flourished for more than 16 years in Cooper-Young, and our customer base continues to grow and evolve,” said DJ Naylor said in a statement. “Our customers live all over the city – from Downtown Memphis to the suburbs. Having a location like Bog & Barley between those two areas helps us more frequently reach customers living or working in East Memphis and beyond.”

The Naylors said the restaurant will feature “elevated Irish fare, impressive whiskeys and cold Guinness” under Chef Reny Alfonso.

They said Alfonso is also working on a menu overhaul for the original Celtic Crossing on Cooper Street in midtown.

“I’m looking forward to Memphians being able to savor the Bog & Barley twist on traditional Irish cuisine we have in the works,” said Alfonso. “It’s our vision to create an experience the city has never seen or tasted by immersing our guests with food, drink and ambiance. I’m ready for the creative journey that lies ahead as we finalize menus.”