Memphis couple starts business with a unique menu item

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito.



Dynamic Duo has been in business since May 2022. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business has been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making.

"I decided to get this thing kind of started, and do something a little bit smaller, so that I can start it and hopefully it does well, and he can quit, and we can build from here," said Feng.



The Memphis AF Burrito consists of cherry wood smoked pork, scrambled egg, smoked poblano cheese sauce, fire roasted corn, and mol-e-que sauce.

Feng calls the burrito, "a Memphis twist on Mexican food."

"The burrito was my husband's idea. Which at first I was hesitant about, but I'm kind of glad I did it, it's caught on but I don't like when people ask me what it (AF) stands for, so now somebody told me, and I love it, to just say always flavorful. And I'm like that's what AF stands for," said Feng.

Tuesdays, you can find Dynamic Duo at The Spirit Shoppe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joe's Wine and Liquors, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, downtown Farmers Market on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Agricenter Farmers Market on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can visit streetfoodfinder.com to check where Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito will pop up next.