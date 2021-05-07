Mid-South woman thanks local lawmakers for helping her open her natural hair salon

Angelina Liom said she has Memphis lawmakers to thank for making her dream to open her salon - Love Is In The Hair - possible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student who graduated in the first class at a natural hair school in Bartlett is now opening her own salon.

In 2013, Tennessee passed a bill allowing stand-alone cosmetology schools for natural hair care. Three years later, the Institute of Beauty opened as the state's first natural hair licensing school.

In March, Representative Antonio Parkinson and House Speaker Cameron Sexton visited salons to see their impact on the natural hair community.

Angelina Liom said she has Memphis lawmakers to thank for making her dream to open her salon - Love Is In The Hair - possible.

"The bill most definitely help me because if it wasn't for it, basically I won't be standing here right now,” she said. “It's a whole lot of hurdles that the state representative had to go through and other leaders in the community in order to get me here. They pretty much did the hard work in order for me to get to this position."