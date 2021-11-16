Four Memphis businesses get help as part of Comcast's RISE program

The current wave of applications for Comcast RISE Marketing & Technology Services opened on October 17, 2021 and will close on January 15, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four small businesses in Memphis are getting help from Comcast as part of the company’s RISE program, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.”

8,000 entrepreneurs nationwide were selected as part of the program’s third phase, which helps support small businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

Those awarded a Technology Makeover will get computer equipment and internet, voice, and cybersecurity services for up to 12 months. Those who were got Creative Production awards will get a production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation, and 90-day media placement schedule.

TNCO Construction Inc., a woman- and minority-owned commercial construction company, will get a Technology Makeover.

“As a Female Minority Small Business Owner, it was such an encouragement for our company to receive the Comcast RISE Makeover,” said Sumiya Nichols, TNCO Construction Company. “It is so important to be able to communicate and work efficiently in business today, however, the necessary funds needed to purchase updated equipment is not always available when you are a young company. The equipment we received is helping us to do just that. We are so appreciative.”

Dream Life, which provides printing and branding services to young entrepreneurs, will also get a Technology Makeover.

“My staff has become more efficient in their positions, can train remotely and continues to master their skills thanks to having their own electronic devices as part of the award,” Dream Life Owner and CEO Jazmine Tricoche.

Mid-South Dynamic Services will get Creative Production support. It specializes in grip- and non-slip treatments and disinfecting and sanitizing of residential and commercial buildings.

“It’s an honor to celebrate these outstanding Tennessee companies with technology and creative support,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “We are thrilled to help create a sustainable impact and meaningful support to the businesses who shape the Memphis community. Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands —Comcast Business and Effectv, to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

