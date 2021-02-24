Germantown Fire Marshal warns about unlicensed company providing fire suppression systems

Local businesses that have been falsely inspected by Young Fire Protection are asked to file a formal complaint through the State Fire Marshal's office.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Fire Marshal's office has been made aware that a non-licensed company is providing inspections of fire extinguishers and kitchen suppression systems in local restaurants. The company, Young Fire Protection, does not possess the required Tennessee licenses to provide these services. Both the Germantown and Collierville Fire Marshal's offices are working alongside the State Fire Marshal's office to address this issue.

Local businesses that have been falsely inspected by Young Fire Protection are asked to file a formal complaint through the State Fire Marshal's office by visiting tn.gov/fire. In addition, local businesses that have had their extinguishers and suppression systems falsely inspected by Young Fire Protection will be required to have a state licensed company come inspect and re-tag the extinguishers and/or fire suppression systems.

There are a number of properly licensed companies in Shelby County and the surrounding areas that can provide inspections. While the Germantown Fire Department cannot recommend a singular company, here is a list of local companies that are verified through the State Fire Marshal's office:

3 Alarm Fire Protection

7453 Mill Run

(901) 628-4831

Floied Fire Extinguisher and Steam Cleaning Company

3050 Lamar Avenue

(901) 743-3345

ProTech Fire Systems Inc.

5455 Crestview Road, Suite 20

(901) 405-3914

State Systems

1861 Vanderhorn Drive

(901) 531-6550