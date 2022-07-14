Greater Memphis Chamber takes its listening tour to Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber is continuing its listening tour across the bluff city in an effort to better support neighborhood development.
Thursday, the chamber's tour stopped in Orange Mound, where Chief Economic Development Officer Ted Townsend and Director Of Diversity and Community Development Jessica Mosley led the staff on a tour. Stops included Orange Mound restaurants and Melrose High School.
Those in Orange Mound said the chamber tour is important to showcase the historic neighborhood's strengths and challenges up close.
"Our relationship first of all, building this foundation and then growing upon it - so hopeful with this tour they'll take note of the things going on and still to come. And we are just going to be both taking notes and networking and figuring out how we can strengthen that relationship,” said Tiana Pyles with the Orange Mound Community Development Corporation.
The chamber's tour has also included stops in the Hickory Hill and Westwood areas. To learn more, go to https://memphischamber.com/.
RELATED: Woman provides free breakfast meals every weekday to Orange Mound neighborhood where she grew up