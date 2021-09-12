Independent Restaurant Coalition pleas for more financial assistance for struggling restaurants due to pandemic

The Independent Restaurant Coalition will release a letter this afternoon signed by restaurants running out of financial options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 90,000 restaurants and bars permanently closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

That group is now calling on Capitol Hill to give them more financial assistance or risk losing many more.

A press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday demanding action. They're asking to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. According to the IRC, only a third of restaurants that applied for the relief received it from the fund.

Also according to the IRC, 86% of restaurants that didn't receive money are at risk of closing.

The IRC said because of the pandemic restaurants and bars lost an estimated $280 billion yet they only received $28.6 billion in relief.

They're advocating for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act that would provide an additional $60 billion.

In a release, the IRC said the debts struggling restaurants are incurring are only made worst by the rising prices of supplies.

People interested in watching the press conference can RSVP here.