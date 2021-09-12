x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Small Business

Independent Restaurant Coalition pleas for more financial assistance for struggling restaurants due to pandemic

The Independent Restaurant Coalition will release a letter this afternoon signed by restaurants running out of financial options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 90,000 restaurants and bars permanently closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

That group is now calling on Capitol Hill to give them more financial assistance or risk losing many more.

A press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday demanding action. They're asking to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. According to the IRC, only a third of restaurants that applied for the relief received it from the fund.

Also according to the IRC, 86% of restaurants that didn't receive money are at risk of closing.

The IRC said because of the pandemic restaurants and bars lost an estimated $280 billion yet they only received $28.6 billion in relief.

They're advocating for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act that would provide an additional $60 billion.

In a release, the IRC said the debts struggling restaurants are incurring are only made worst by the rising prices of supplies.

People interested in watching the press conference can RSVP here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Independent Restaurant Coalition pleas for more financial assistance for struggling restaurants due to pandemic