How Memphis & LeMoyne-Owen College are helping small businesses succeed

The newly formed Memphis Small Business Development Partnership will provide classes for Memphians looking to learn more about building a business.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College and the City of Memphis are partnering to support aspiring business owners in the Mid-South.

The college and city’s Office of Business Diversity and Compliance announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the newly formed Memphis Small Business Development Partnership. The partnership will provide classes and learning opportunities for Memphians looking to learn more about building their own business.

The goal of the partnership is to address a gap in education which can lead to small businesses failing.

LeMoyne-Owen said courses will run five weeks and are set to begin in early Spring 2023. The classes will include: Starting a Small Business, Marketing and Management Structure, Managing Financial Capital, Business Ethics and Social Responsibility and Lab Work: Completing a Business Plan.

Officials said those who take part will finish the program with a completed application for an LLC and an official EIN number.

“The City of Memphis is proud to partner with LeMoyne-Owen College to assist in bridging the gap of education in entrepreneurship and small business development,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in a news release. “This will help to generate more sustainable businesses in our city.”

“LeMoyne-Owen College continues to be intentional about preparing our students and supporting our community in trends of the future,” said LOC President Dr Vernell Bennett-Fairs. “Entrepreneurship is a key factor in community and wealth building, and we’re proud to partner with the City of Memphis to ensure our small businesses sustain and thrive through education.”