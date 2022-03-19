Calling all young entrepreneurs! The Children's Business Fair is this weekend

The fair will be held Saturday at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 7200 Swinnea Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more children are using their imaginations, and creating their own businesses.

To help Mid-South children with their entrepreneurial endeavors, a Children’s Business Fair is set for Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Southaven.

The fair is open to students ages 7 to 14 from all over the Mid-South, no matter where they go to school. They can learn how to launch a business, develop a brand, create a product or service, market their business, and open for customers.

The event is sponsored by Eminence Academy in Southaven and Brown Baptist Church life Prep Ministry.