Small Business

Calling all young entrepreneurs! The Children's Business Fair is this weekend

The fair will be held Saturday at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 7200 Swinnea Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more children are using their imaginations, and creating their own businesses.

To help Mid-South children with their entrepreneurial endeavors, a Children’s Business Fair is set for Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Southaven.

The fair will be held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 7200 Swinnea Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair is open to students ages 7 to 14 from all over the Mid-South, no matter where they go to school. They can learn how to launch a business, develop a brand, create a product or service, market their business, and open for customers.

The event is sponsored by Eminence Academy in Southaven and Brown Baptist Church life Prep Ministry.

