The Peanut Shoppe is open once again in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bit of Memphis history has returned to the bluff city.

We had at least one peanut shop in Memphis since 1929, that was until last year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced The Peanut Shoppe to close its doors.

But now it’s back! The downtown location of The Peanut Shoppe is now back open in a new home.

Customers can find it just a few blocks down from the old one, near the corner of Main and Gayoso.

“The word is love - that's the love that creates all that I have. Love for my people and customers and my city, and its giving me back again love. That's what is happening,” said owner Rida AbuZaineh.

The new shop will have all the same delicious treats, including fresh roasted nuts and hard to find candies. The vintage display cases and decorations are back as well.