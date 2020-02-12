x
Seven Memphis businesses to get help through Comcast RISE program

Comcast started this initiative to strengthen small businesses owned by people of color hit hard by COVID-19.
Credit: Comcast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Black-owned small businesses in Memphis are getting marketing and technology makeovers.

Among the 17 Tennessee businesses in the first round of "Comcast RISE" award recipients are these Memphis businesses:

  • Downtown Candle Company
  • Makeda's Cookies
  • Alpha & Omega Nutrition Program Incorporated
  • KLHopkins Accounting Services
  • Damas Little Folks Childcare
  • Ten U In
  • Nickson General Contractors

Most of these businesses are getting a tech makeover, while a couple are getting help with consultation and media.

Comcast started this initiative to strengthen small businesses owned by people of color hit hard by COVID-19. More than 700 businesses nationally will get help from Comcast.
