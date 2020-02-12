Seven Memphis businesses to get help through Comcast RISE program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Black-owned small businesses in Memphis are getting marketing and technology makeovers.
Among the 17 Tennessee businesses in the first round of "Comcast RISE" award recipients are these Memphis businesses:
- Downtown Candle Company
- Makeda's Cookies
- Alpha & Omega Nutrition Program Incorporated
- KLHopkins Accounting Services
- Damas Little Folks Childcare
- Ten U In
- Nickson General Contractors
Most of these businesses are getting a tech makeover, while a couple are getting help with consultation and media.
Comcast started this initiative to strengthen small businesses owned by people of color hit hard by COVID-19. More than 700 businesses nationally will get help from Comcast.