Two midtown Memphis businesses announce closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two midtown Memphis businesses have announced they are packing up shop.

Outdoors Inc. posted on Facebook that after 35 years, their store on Union Ave. will close to focus on the Poplar Ave. location and website sales. They announced a liquidation sale at the Union Ave. store.

“Midtown has been our home for more than 35 years, and we are grateful for the memories and relationships we’ve built. We want to assure you that our commitment to serving your outdoor needs remains unwavering. We can’t wait to welcome you at our Poplar Avenue store, where new adventures await,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Belly Acres, posted to its Facebook page that the restaurant in Overton Square is “closed until further notice.” The posting asks people to visit the Regalia location on Poplar Ave.

When asked what happened in the comments to the posting, Belly Acres responded with only, “We have decided to close the Midtown location due to staffing, safety concerns, and the decline of patrons visiting our Overton Square.”