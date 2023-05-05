USPS hosting 'Grow Your Business Days' to help small business owners and entrepreneurs

The events will be held at different post office centers throughout the month of May. Here's where you can find them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) wants to help small businesses, so several post offices will hold “Grow Your Business Days” in May.

April 30 through May 6 is National Small Business Week, and USPS said it “recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the quality of life that they provide in every ZIP Code across the nation.”

The Grow Your Business Days will be held in lobbies of Postal Centers across the state throughout the month of May. Small business owners and entrepreneurs will be able to find resources to help them on their journey.

Below are the Memphis area events: