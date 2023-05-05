USPS hosting 'Grow Your Business Days' to help small business owners and entrepreneurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) wants to help small businesses, so several post offices will hold “Grow Your Business Days” in May.
April 30 through May 6 is National Small Business Week, and USPS said it “recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the quality of life that they provide in every ZIP Code across the nation.”
The Grow Your Business Days will be held in lobbies of Postal Centers across the state throughout the month of May. Small business owners and entrepreneurs will be able to find resources to help them on their journey.
Below are the Memphis area events:
- May 5, 2023: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Mallory Station
- 193 E Mitchell Rd
- Memphis, TN 38109
- May 6, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Raleigh Post Office
- 3711 Austin Peay Hwy
- Memphis, TN 38128
- May 9, 2023: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Highland Heights
- 680 National
- Memphis, TN 38122
- May 9, 2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- White Station
- 5821 Park Ave.
- Memphis, TN 38119
- May 23, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Mendenhall Station
- 524 Erin Dr
- Memphis, TN 38117
- May 23, 2023: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Hickory Hill Post Office
- 3735 Hickory Hill
- Memphis, TN 38115
- May 25, 2023: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Whitehaven Station
- 1292 Gateway Dr.
- Memphis, TN 38116